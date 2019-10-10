A hole in his heart. It has become clear that Brad Pitt doesn’t have the strongest relationship with his eldest son, Maddox, and the A-lister is seeing the impact of their lack of bond.

Maddox’s mom, Angelina Jolie, has tried to mend the relationship between her ex-husband, 55, and her son, 18, but the young man “hasn’t been receptive” — and according to Us Weekly, “it’s a tremendous loss” for Brad.” Maddox isn’t the only one of the Ad Astra star’s children that he has found himself struggling to connect with — he is in a similar situation with his second oldest son Pax.

“With Maddox overseas, Brad is also hopeful that Pax will also be interested in reconnecting without the influence of his older brother,” the source told the outlet. The Maleficent: Mistress of Evil actress, 44, recently dropped off Maddox at college in South Korea — an important moment in his life that Brad was not there for.

John Shearer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“Brad hasn’t been spending much time with Maddox lately,” another insider once shared. “Maddox doesn’t really see himself as Brad’s son.” The college student even responded to all the chaos recently.

“Um, I don’t know about that … what’s happening,” he said in a video obtained by In Touch. He then responded to the question of whether he and Brad’s relationship is done. “Whatever happens, happens,” he revealed.

Even though the Oscar-winner — who also also shares Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11, with Angelina — seems to be struggling in the dad category, he has tried in the past to be the best father that he can be. “They do simple things like cook or watch movies,” another insider once revealed of Brad’s relationship with his littles ones. “He encourages them to pursue their hobbies. They love to hang out and talk. Brad talks to them about whatever is on their minds — he’s a great listener.”

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The source added, “He’s grateful that all the animosity is in the past. [The kids] come first. That’s what he’s most excited about — being a dad and sharing his life with his children.”

We are still hoping that Brad and Maddox can work things out!