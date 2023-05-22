Epic throwback! Home Town host Ben Napier shared an adorable childhood photo on Instagram on Sunday, May 21. Fans were quick to point out how much his personal style has changed since then.

“That time I showed up to picture day knowing I was [going to] stunt cause I’d just gotten new eyeglasses just like my granddaddy’s,” the woodworker captioned the post. “Lookin’ fresh to death with my #BugleBoy shirt tucked in.”

Courtesy of Ben Napier/Instagram

Many of his followers took to the comments section to compliment his glasses and outfit choice.

“Cool glasses, even today!!” one fan wrote, to which Ben, 39, responded, “I seriously chose them because they looked like my grandpa, and I thought he was so cool.”

These days, HGTV viewers are used to seeing the TV personality rocking his signature beard while renovating homes in Laurel, Mississippi, with his wife, Erin Napier. Ben has only shared a few rare glimpses of what he looked like before growing his famous beard on social media over the years.

In February 2022, Erin, 37, tweeted a throwback photo of her husband’s clean-shaven face. In the picture, Ben wore a suit and a floral tie and grinned from ear to ear. He looked completely different back then, but still sported his signature smile that fans have fallen in love with.

In recent years, the craftsman has undergone a weight loss transformation, something he has continued to open up more about. Ben’s decision to prioritize his health came after he and Erin welcomed their first child together, daughter Helen, in January 2018.

“Although I have made efforts to eat healthy and to exercise, it never seemed more real until I held this blue-eyed girl that is equal parts Erin and me and a whole lot more than I deserve in my arms,” the dad of two captioned a February 2018 Instagram post. “I never want to leave her side, which means taking care of my heart has to be a major priority.”

The couple’s second daughter, Mae, was born in May 2021. After the arrival of their little girl, Ben continued his weight loss journey before undergoing surgery to repair his rotator cuff in March 2023.

“Somehow, despite having a torn rotator cuff and us barging in and slowing him down daily, [Ben] has been building a gym in the barn and lost many pounds,” Erin revealed on Instagram a few days ahead of the surgery. “And holy smokes, what a babe with good blood pressure.”