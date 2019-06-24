Life after the White House has never been better for Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama. While journeying around Europe, the pair stopped in Italy to meet up with their good friends George Clooney and Amal Clooney.

Since the Catch-22 actor owns a vacation house in Lake Como, he showed the Obamas around the beautiful town and took them out to dinner at Villa D’Este with Amal. On Sunday, June 23, the foursome arrived to the hotel restaurant by boat and ended the night at the Clooney’s Lake Como residence where they were staying.

According to the hotel’s official website, “Villa d’Este is surrounded by 25 acres of enchanting park with centennial trees, statues and colorful flowers” and it has become “a favorite destination for the European aristocracy.” Lovely!

Not only that, but Villa d’Este is said to be “one of the most beautiful architectural works of the sixteenth century.” If you ask us, it sounds like George and Amal picked the perfect place to take the Obamas during their European vacation.

