Are Jennifer Garner and John Miller Still Together? Updates

Jennifer Garner has had an on-again, off-again relationship with businessman John Miller since 2018. After Jennifer was seen at ex-husband Ben Affleck’s Brentwood estate amid rumors of a marital woes with his wife Jennifer Lopez, people have begun to wonder if Jen and John are still together.

Are Jennifer Garner and John Miller Still Together in 2024?

After meeting in 2018, Jennifer and John were going strong for close to two years. However, the couple decided to go their separate ways just as Los Angeles went into lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Their love didn’t fizzle out completely and the couple rekindled their romance in 2021. Jennifer and John are still going strong.

In February 2024, a source told In Touch that the 13 Going on 30 star was “relieved” that John was “different from Ben. In Jen’s eyes, John’s a keeper.”

When Did Jennifer Garner and John Miller Meet?

John and Jennifer met shortly before Jennifer’s divorce from Ben was finalized in November 2018. Jennifer had held off on dating until she was officially divorced from the Good Will Hunting star, but she was ready to dip her toes back into the dating pool.

“Jen has been wanting to move on and now when the divorce is finalized, she finally can,” a source told People on October 10, 2018. “She has had no choice but to be patient since Ben needed to finish his rehab treatment. But she was ready to sign the papers.”

They kept their relationship lowkey and the Alias alum took some time before introducing the CaliGroup CEO to her children.

“They are casually dating but it’s not serious,” a separate source told the outlet “He hasn’t met her kids.”

Jennifer Garner and John Miller Keep Their Romance Out of the Spotlight

Despite being a famous actress, Jennifer does her best to keep her relationship with John private.

“They’re not into the power couple trend,” a source exclusively told In Touch in February 2024. “They’re homebodies but like to go out occasionally, and they both like movies, books and cooking.”

To do that, the couple avoids appearing on red carpets together, instead choosing to meet up inside the venue, as well as arriving separately to outings like dinner.

“They have a good time together, and they keep the relationship guarded,” explained the insider. “Jen is a magnet for publicity, but she does everything in her power to protect John’s privacy.”

Keeping tight-lipped is seemingly working for the couple.

“They are perfect for each other,” a source told Life & Style on May 8, 2024. “John really is her other half. She’s told friends, ‘I’ve never known love like this!’”