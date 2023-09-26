After growing up in the White House, Jenna Bush Hager has made several shocking confessions about her love life and marriage to Henry Hager. The Today host and the businessman’s relationship began during her father George W. Bush’s presidency. In the years since their unconventional love story unfolded on a national stage, many have wondered if the pair are still together.

How Did Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Hager Meet?

Jenna and Henry first met in 2004 when he was serving as the staff assistant to the senior advisor at the White House.

“He worked for my dad,” Jenna told Today viewers in 2019. “A friend of mine from college was like, his intern at work, and we were going to watch the Texas game, and they were like, ‘Can we bring Henry?’”

At the time, Henry was also finishing up his last year of classes at the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia. Jenna recalled their chaotic first date.

“My worst first date involved the Secret Service, let’s just leave it at that,” the Love Comes First author said during a February 2021 Today episode. “It was with Henry, and his car ran out of gas and went backward and hit the Secret Service.”

Henry asked Jenna’s father for her hand in marriage during ​the 4th of July weekend in 2007. After receiving his blessing, the businessman proposed to his partner during a camping trip later that year.

When Did Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Hager Get Married?

On May 10, 2008, the news personality and the business executive got married at the Bush family’s Prairie Chapel Ranch in Crawford Texas. Jenna’s twin sister, Barbara Bush, was her maid of honor.

Mike Pont/FilmMagic

Do Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Hager Have Kids?

Starting a family was something Jenna and Henry always dreamed of. The pair welcomed three kids together.

Their eldest daughter, Margaret Laura “Mila” Hager, was born in April 2013. In August 2015, Jenna and Henry announced the arrival of their second daughter, Poppy Louise Hager. The couple welcomed their third child, son Henry Harold “Hal” Hager, in August 2019.

Years after welcoming their youngest child, Jenna revealed that she would love to expand their family again in the future.

“I’d like to have another baby,” she said during an August 2023 episode of Today.

Henry on the other hand did not share the same view about welcoming another child into the family.

“Henry put his foot down,” she continued. “He says we have three healthy babies. I’m 41 [and] I had a little health stuff [while pregnant] with Hal.”

Are Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Hager Still Together?

Jenna and Henry are still together and marked their milestone 15th wedding anniversary in May 2023.

“We might go to dinner,” the mom of three told Today viewers of their plans for the big day. “It depends on the kids’ schedule. But we’re not major celebrators unless we do [celebrate].”