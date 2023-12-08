HGTV viewers love seeing Jonathan Knight make dreams come true on Farmhouse Fixer. In his private life, the New Kids on the Block member revealed he secretly got married to Harley Rodriguez. Are they still together?

How Did Jonathan Knight Meet Harley Rodriguez?

Jonathan met Harley in 2008 when he was preparing for his NKOTB comeback.

“We were rehearsing the day I met him,” Jonathan told Entertainment Tonight in June 2016. “He’s a trainer at Barry’s Bootcamp, so I would be with the band all day, then the only time I got to see him was to go take his class. I’d take his class then we’d go for dinner afterwards. He’s been around from the beginning and seen [NKOTB’s comeback] morph into what it is today.”

In 2016, the duo, who competed together on The Amazing Race, got engaged with their moms in attendance.

“We were on the Zambezi River — it’s right above Victoria Falls,” the TV personality said. “We took a nighttime raft dinner, just the four of us on the river, there was like a hippopotamus in the background. It was a super moon. It was just absolutely beautiful, it was so romantic.”

When Did Jonathan Knight and Harley Rodriguez Get Married?

In August 2022, Jonathan revealed that he and Harley had secretly tied the knot. He did not share their exact wedding date.

“We did,” he confirmed to Entertainment Tonight about getting married. “But everybody just assumed we’re married, so, I never say yes or no [because] I don’t want to lie.”

He also teased that they planned to have a larger wedding celebration. “It’s coming,” Jonathan told the outlet.

Barry King/WireImage

Are Jonathan Knight and Harley Rodriguez Still Together?

Jonathan and Harley are still together, and both hyphenated their last names in their Instagram bios to Knight-Rodriguez. In November 2023, Jonathan shared a photo of his husband on the platform, writing, “My heart is full.”

Do They Have Any Kids Together?

The couple do not have any children together. The boybander did share that he and Harley faced difficulties in their fertility journey.

“We tried it. We went through the journey for about five years, and it just didn’t happen for us,” Jonathan told listeners during a January 2023 episode of the “Lance Bass Presents: Frosted Tips” podcast. “Going through the process, like, ‘Today’s the day the eggs are being [transferred],’ you’re so excited and you’re so happy. And then, you know, a week later it’s like, ‘No, you’re back to square one.’”

Jonathan is an uncle to several nieces and nephews, all of whom he loves spending time with.

“Beyond blessed to be able to influence so many nieces and nephews,” he gushed on Instagram in June 2022. “They range in age from 39 to 7. It is an honor to have so much impact on all their lives!!!”