One of country music’s most famous love stories blossomed between Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. The singers got married in 2005 after years of friendship and collaborations. Scroll below to find out if they are still together.

How Did Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Meet?

Garth and Trisha met for the first time in 1987 when they were working together on a demo at Kent Blazy’s recording studio. At the time, they were both married to other partners.

Greg Allen/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Trisha was married to her first husband, Christopher Latham, from 1987 to 1991, and to her second husband, Robert Reynolds, from 1994 to 1999. Garth was married to his first wife, Sandy Mahl, from 1986 to 2001. He reflected on meeting Trisha for the first time and the bond they shared.

“It’s strange because I felt that feeling like when you just meet your wife, but I’d been married for 13 months,” the “Friends in Low Places” crooner said during a November 2013 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

After they were both divorced, Garth and Trisha made their first public appearance as a couple at the 33rd Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Awards Induction in New York City in 2002. Three years later, the Grammy winner popped the question to the “Georgia Rain” songstress at Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace in Bakersfield, California.

They walked down the aisle in December 2005. Trisha became a stepmom to Garth’s three daughters from his first marriage: Taylor Brooks, August Brooks and Allie Brooks. The Food Network star moved into Garth’s one-time bachelor pad in Nashville after their nuptials.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Garth candidly revealed how he and Trisha’s relationship changed while they were quarantined at their Music City home.

“We decided to use quarantine as a time to face everything because now you can’t leave. You can’t walk away,” the dad of three said in an August 2020 press release. “And so, this is probably, you know, the blessing and the curse, this has probably been the most we’ve ever gone through as a couple. But what’s on the other side is so dang worth the wait, especially when you’re with the right one.”

Are Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Still Together?

Since taking time during the COVID-19 pandemic to focus on their marriage, the pair are better than ever. In December 2022, Garth and Trisha celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary. They shared the secret to their lasting love connection in recent years.

​​“We always had a very deep respect for each other,” Trisha gushed to Closer in December 2019. “It’s the friendship and the respect that sustains you. That’s the key, plus we laugh all the time.”