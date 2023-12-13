Trisha Yearwood made her big debut in 1991 with the hit single “She’s in Love with the Boy” and has only gone up for there. Her first album went on to sell more than two million copies and continued to pump out hits with songs like “XXX’s and OOO’s (An American Girl)” and “Walkaway Joe.”

Trisha also found success with her cooking skills and released her first cookbook in 2008 before she took it a step further with her own cooking show, Trisha’s Southern Kitchen. The series, which landed on The Food Network, won an Emmy in 2013 for ​Outstanding Culinary Program.

Keep scrolling for Trisha’s style transformation over the years.