Dolly Parton and Eric Church Share the Stage to Honor Keith Urban at Songwriters Hall of Fame [Photos]

Country music’s biggest stars were out in full force at the 53rd Anniversary Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala at Music City Center on Wednesday, October 11. Dolly Parton and Eric Church were on hand to present Keith Urban with the coveted honor during the induction ceremony.

“I like feeling a part of a through line, where I’ve come from, how I got to be where I am, but mostly, I’ve always looked forward,” Keith, 55, reflected on the career milestone.

Scroll below to see photos from the big night.