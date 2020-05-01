As one of the biggest names in country music, it’s no surprise Garth Brooks has amassed quite the fortune throughout his decades-long career in showbiz. In fact, the iconic “Friends in Low Places” crooner’s net worth is at a whopping $350 million as of 2020, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Before Garth, 58, became a household name in the late 1980s, he grew up in Yukon, Oklahoma, alongside his five older siblings with dad Troyal Raymond Brooks and mom Colleen McElroy Carroll. As a kid, the Grammy Award winner’s father worked as a draftsman for an oil company, while his mother was a country singer in the 1950s.

Garth’s love for music began long before he rose to international fame and superstardom as one of country music’s most iconic artists. According to the outlet, the singer’s parents hosted talent nights for their kids nearly every week. Garth, who learned to play guitar and banjo, and his older siblings would dress up and dance during the fun activity.

After graduating from Oklahoma State University in 1984, Garth began singing and performing in clubs and bars all around his home in Oklahoma. It wasn’t until 1987 when the entertainer and his first wife, Sandy Mahl, moved to Nashville.

In 1989, Garth released his first album, Hungry Years, which quickly found success when it became No. 2 on the Billboard Top Country Album chart. Shortly after the album — which also became No. 13 on the Billboard 200 chart — hit shelves, Garth released his first No. 1 hit, “If Tomorrow Never Comes.” That same year, he also joined late icon Kenny Rogers for his first major concert tour as the opening act.

On top of his record-breaking hits, Garth accumulated his massive fortune with other ventures. Throughout his career, he made appearances on TV including the VH1 series Behind the Music and Saturday Night Live. He also set out on a handful of tours — including the Garth Brooks World Tours in 1993 to 1994, 1996 to 1998 and 2014 to 2017.

In 2005, he announced the end of his run with Capitol Records and established his own record label, Pearl Records. Since then, Garth has released four compilation albums with his record label, including his 2014 album Man Against Machine and his 2016 album Gunslinger.

Throughout his wildly successful career, however, the “Thunder Rolls” singer struggled with juggling fame and being the father of his and ex-wife Sandy’s three kids, Taylor, 27, August, 25, Allie, 23. After expressing his thoughts on settling down throughout the mid-’90s, Garth officially announced he was retiring in October 2000.

Despite his Hollywood hiatus, Garth temporarily suspended his retirement in 2009 when he announced his “Garth” residency at the Encore Las Vegas. Because the performer only played shows on the weekends, this allowed Garth to still enjoy time with his family.

In 2007, he also played “Garth Brooks: Live in Kansas City,” where he performed nine sold-out shows at the Sprint Center in Kansas City. He also appeared during five sold-out concerts in less than 48 hours at the Staples Center in Los Angeles for a fundraiser in support of the wildfires in Southern California.

In 2014, he kept true to his word and surprised fans with his anticipated return following Allie’s graduation from high school. He also founded GhostTunes, a former online music store and digital library, alongside Randy Bernard and Chris Webb.

While Garth’s net worth is nothing short of impressive, there’s no doubt the singer’s current wife, Trisha Yearwood — who he tied the knot with in 2005 — is just as famous in the country music crowd. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the “She’s in Love With the Boy” songstress, 55, is even worth $40 million herself!

Although Garth didn’t meet Trisha till later in his life, he explains why he believes it’s actually a blessing in disguise. “If we’d gotten married [earlier], either the career wouldn’t have been what it became or our marriage wouldn’t have lasted,” he exclusively gushed to Closer Weekly in December 2019. “I feel very lucky.”

We hope Garth never thinks about retiring again!