So sweet! Sara Gilbert and Linda Perry enjoyed a fun-filled family outing with their blended brood of kids. The former The Talk host and her wife of five years appeared to be in happy spirits as they stepped out with their children on Saturday, December 21.

The 44-year-old actress opted for a comfortable fit as she arrived at a vegan restaurant in West Hollywood. Sara donned a black sweatshirt, jeans and a pair of Converse sneakers, while Linda, 54, sported black trousers, a matching cardigan and a wide-brimmed hat.

Sara could be seen walking arm in arm with her 15-year-old son, Levi Hank — whom she shares with ex-partner Ali Adler, as well as 12-year-old daughter, Sawyer. The former 4 Non Blondes singer followed shortly behind with their 4-year-old son, Rhodes Emilio.

Even though Sara, Linda and their blended brood of kids make one of Hollywood’s cutest families, the “What’s Up?” songstress revealed they are done having children. While chatting with Us Weekly at the Equality Now Make Equality Reality Gala in mid-November, Linda explained why fans shouldn’t expect little ones in their future.

“Sara can’t have any more kids,” Linda reluctantly shared. “That part’s done. We barely squeaked out this one,” she continued, referring to son Rhodes’ arrival in 2015.

Despite having no plans to welcome any more kiddos into their family, Linda said she couldn’t be more proud of the life she and Sara built together. In fact, the iconic singer said the Roseanne star’s life became even more complete once they began dating around November 2011.

“Before me, Sara did nothing. There was no Valentine’s Day, there was no Halloween, there was no Christmas, there was jack s–t in that family before I showed up,” Linda explained to the outlet. “I introduced the kids to Halloween, Christmas — it’s a Jewish family but I brought Christmas in. … I’m basically pushing my traditions.”

There’s no doubt Sara and Linda’s kiddos are grateful for their two parents. During the mom of three’s final appearance on her popular CBS daytime talk show on August 2, Sara’s preteen daughter dedicated a special performance to mark her last episode.

“She thinks we are playing ‘Shallow,’ but I didn’t think that was special enough, so I wrote you a song. It’s called ‘Mama’!” Sawyer announced onstage before belting her original ballad. “‘Cause Mama, I love you, you make my everyday, oh Mama, I love you, please don’t ever go away,” she sweetly sang as her mom could be seen getting quite emotional. So cute!

