Quite the tearjerker! Sara Gilbert will never forget her last day on The Talk — especially since her daughter Sawyer decided to write and perform quite the beautiful song for her.

On Friday, August 2, the 44-year-old said her goodbyes from the CBS show after almost ten years — and what a send off it was. The TV personality’s teenage daughter, Sawyer, joined her mom and cohost, Sharon Osbourne, along with Sara’s wife, musician Linda Perry, to reveal the surprise to her. “She thinks we are playing ‘Shallow,’ but I didn’t think that was special enough, so I wrote you a song,” the 12-year-old said while on stage. “It’s called ‘Mama’!”

“‘Cause Mama, I love you, you make my everyday, oh Mama, I love you, please don’t ever go away,” the young girl sang, as the Roseanne alum tried to hold back tears. How beautiful! Click to see the clip!

The actress shares Sawyer, as well as son Levi, 14, with ex, TV producer Allison Adler. The pair split in 2011. Sara and Linda, 54, tied the knot in 2014, and they had their first son, Rhodes, now 4, in 2015.

On April 9, Sara announced that she was exiting the popular show to spend more time with her family. “This is hard to do. This is something that I have been struggling with for a while, and going back and forth, but I’ve decided that it’s time for me to leave the show at the end of this season,” Sara said on-air. “I obviously love it here and, like I said, this was extremely difficult.”

“If I’m being honest about it, my life was slightly out of balance,” the two-time Emmy nominee continued. “I wasn’t able to spend as much time with my three kids as I’d like or [have] time for myself.”

The following month, CBS announced that none other than Marie Osmond would be replacing the longtime cohost — and joining Sheryl Underwood, Eve and Carrie Ann Inaba, along with Sharon, 66. “It is such a joy for me to be joining The Talk in September. After guest cohosting and appearing as a guest on the show throughout the years, I am thrilled to now call this my day job,” the singer, 59, gushed in the press release.

“I look forward to working with [my cohosts], who are such smart, strong, talented women whom I immensely respect. I cannot wait to share this exciting new chapter with the viewers and the CBS family,” she added.

We’ll miss Sara, but also look forward to a new era featuring Marie!

The Talk airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET on CBS.