That’s a wrap! Linda Perry and Sara Gilbert are all about their little ones, but they won’t be adding any more to their family in the future.

“Sara can’t have any more kids,” Linda, 54, told Us Weekly while she attended the Equality Now Make Equality Reality Gala on Tuesday, November 19. “That part’s done. We barely squeaked out this one.” The lovely pair — who tied the knot in 2014 — welcomed their son Rhodes, 4, in 2015. The rocker is also a stepparent to Levi, 15, and Sawyer, 12, who the TV personality, 44, welcomed with her ex Ali Adler.

Shutterstock

“I love kids,” Linda told the outlet. “I’m always doing panels. I’m always trying to teach kids. My artist friends are always bringing their 13 year olds to my studio, like, ‘OK! Do your thing!’ So it’s fun. There are always kids. There’s always somebody that needs you.” The couple are also quite close — the Grammy winner even revealed how much she has changed The Talk creator’s life.

“Before me, Sara did nothing. There was no Valentine’s Day, there was no Halloween, there was no Christmas, there was jack s–t in that family before I showed up,” Linda explained. “I introduced the kids to Halloween, Christmas — it’s a Jewish family but I brought Christmas in. … I’m basically pushing my traditions.” And it has been all about family in their household. In fact, Sara’a only daughter was on hand for her mom’s final appearance on her popular CBS daytime talk show — she even sang.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“‘Cause Mama, I love you, you make my everyday, oh Mama, I love you, please don’t ever go away,” the preteen sang on stage on August 2, as Sara got quite emotional. A few months earlier, the Atypical costar announced she was leaving the program to spend more time with her family.

Even though Sara and Linda may be done having children, we know that they will continue to do all they can to give their three kids the best life possible!