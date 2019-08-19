We love this 3000! Sara Gilbert and Linda Perry‘s only child together, son Rhodes Emilio Gilbert Perry, looks like he can be an Avenger with a face of paint like this. The 4-year-old stepped out with the former The Talk host, 44, for a mommy and me day at the farmers’ market in L.A. on Sunday, August 18.

Sara and Rhodes seemed to have the perfect summer day as they were photographed took in the sights and partook in the activities available to them. The Conners star watched on as her little guy was thrilled by a few rides and got his face painted to look like a Marvel superhero, but she didn’t pass up on the opportunity to relax with him on a train around the outdoor facility. It was full steam ahead for these two!

Back in April, when Sara announced her eventual departure from The Talk — the talk show she created in 2010 — the Roseanne alum said it was “a hard thing to do” but had to be done. “If I’m being honest about it, my life was slightly out of balance,” she explained at the time of her decision. “I wasn’t able to spend as much time with my three kids as I’d like or [have] time for myself.” Sara’s last day was Friday, August 2.

