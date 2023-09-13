CNN viewers know that becoming a dad was Anderson Cooper’s biggest dream come true! Now, he gets to spend time with his adorable kids, Wyatt and Sebastian, in their two lovely homes — something he can only describe as “bliss.”

Anderson, 56, gushed that fatherhood has been a “sheer delight” during a September interview with People. When he’s not spending time with his children in their New York City apartment, the doting dad loves taking Wyatt, 3, and Sebastian, 19 months, to their second home in Connecticut.

“We have the diner we go to every morning — they like the folks who run the diner very much. And they love to swim,” Anderson gushed of spending time in his New England escape with his kiddos. “I love getting them ready for their afternoon nap and sitting with them and reading and then having them fall asleep in my arms. There’s nothing better.”

The longtime news anchor coparents his two children with ex-boyfriend Benjamin Maisani, whom he dated from 2009 to 2018. While they are no longer romantically involved, the former couple are still best friends.

“Wyatt calls me ‘daddy’ and Benjamin ‘papa.’ We’re a family,” Anderson explained during a February 2022 segment on Anderson Cooper 360.

Anderson first purchased the Connecticut pad in 2014 while he and Benjamin, 50, were still dating.

The 18-room Tudor-style mansion spans more than 10,000 square feet and stands three stories tall. The backyard features an Olympic-size swimming pool and a four-bedroom guest house. It’s no wonder Anderson loves hanging out in his second home so much!

Courtesy of Anderson Cooper/Instagram

In addition to swimming, Wyatt and Sebastian have taken a liking to playing with some of their dad’s old toys. The boys, both of whom arrived via surrogate, already have such a sweet bond.

“Just to see their relationship, it’s incredible,” Anderson reflected. “I recently found wooden blocks that my brother and I played with. We drew robots on them and stuff. And so now to see Wyatt playing with those and building things, it’s crazy.”

As for whether or not Anderson expects the kids to follow in his broadcasting footsteps in the future, the Emmy winner wants to help “figure out what drives them.” He’s been in the journalism industry for more than 30 years, but it’s clear that being a present father has become his biggest priority.

“There’s a lot of important things happening, and I want to see that,” Anderson sweetly said.