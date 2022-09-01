CNN personality Anderson Cooper has captivated audiences on the network for more than two decades. The broadcaster often shares details about his personal life and children on social media, as well as the status of his relationship with Benjamin Maisani. Keep scrolling to find out if they are still together.

When Did Anderson Cooper Start Dating Benjamin Maisani?

Anderson and the French businessman first began dating in 2009. Benjamin owns several bars and nightclubs around New York City. The pair settled down together in the Big Apple, living in the converted firehouse apartment Anderson purchased back in 2010.

The couple opted to keep their romance out of the spotlight for a while. They went public with their relationship in 2015. In May of that year, they made one of their first red carpet appearances together at the GLAAD Media Awards. Benjamin was featured on his beau’s Instagram account a number of times in the years that followed.

Are Anderson Cooper and Benjamin Maisani Still Together?

Anderson and Benjamin are no longer together. The journalist confirmed their breakup in March 2018 after nine years of dating.

“Benjamin and I separated as boyfriends some time ago,” Anderson told Us Weekly at the time. “We are still family to each other and love each other very much. We remain the best of friends and will continue to share much of our lives together.”

How Many Children Do Anderson Cooper and Benjamin Maisani Have?

While their relationship did not work out romantically, they decided to take one huge step as friends — becoming parents. The pair welcomed their eldest son, Wyatt, via surrogate in April 2020. They agreed to coparent their precious bundle of joy and could not be happier.

“It’s awesome,” the Emmy winner told People about tackling fatherhood with his ex-boyfriend in September 2021. “It’s probably an unusual setup, but I knew he would be a great dad, and he is. We’re exes, but we’re family to each other, and we love each other as family and as coparents.”

The former couple decided to expand their family once more. They welcomed their second son, Sebastian, in February 2022.

“Wyatt calls me ‘daddy’ and Benjamin ‘papa.’ We’re a family,” the dad of two said while announcing the big news on Anderson Cooper 360. “Benjamin is also in the process of adopting Wyatt, whose last name will be changed to Maisani-Cooper as well.”