Anderson Cooper and Ex Benjamin Maisani Coparent Their 2 Sons! See the Cutest Photos of Their Kids

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper’s life was forever changed when he became a father. He welcomed his eldest son, Wyatt Morgan Maisani-Cooper, via surrogate in April 2020. In February 2022, the journalist revealed on air that he became a father for the second time to son Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper. His fatherhood journey has been documented in adorable Instagram photos.

Anderson named Wyatt after his late father, Wyatt Emory Cooper, who died in 1978 during open heart surgery. His mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, died in 2019.

“He is named after my father, who died when I was 10. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was,” he wrote on Instagram after Wyatt’s birth. “My son’s middle name is Morgan. It’s a family name on my mom’s side. I know my mom and dad liked the name Morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me.”

Anderson shares Wyatt and Sebastian with his ex Benjamin Maisani. The former couple dated for nine years before splitting in 2018. Though they are no longer romantically involved, they remain close friends and decided to embark on the journey together as coparents.

“It’s awesome,” the Emmy winner gushed to People about coparenting in September 2021. “It’s probably an unusual setup, but I knew he would be a great dad, and he is. We’re exes, but we’re family to each other, and we love each other as family and as coparents.”

Wyatt was extremely happy to become a big brother when Anderson brought Sebastian home. The dad of two showed his appreciation for his surrogate during his Anderson Cooper 360 broadcast in February 2022.

“I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly and gave birth to him,” he said. “It is an extraordinary blessing — what she and all surrogates give to families who can’t have children. My surrogate has a beautiful family of her own, a wonderfully supportive husband and kids, and I am incredibly thankful for all the support they have given Wyatt and me.”

The morning after making the baby announcement on air, Anderson shared the first Instagram photo of his new bundle of joy. In the snap, he cuddled up next to the newborn as he slept, marking just one of the many photos he has shared with his kids.

Keep scrolling to see Anderson’s cutest photos with Wyatt and Sebastian.