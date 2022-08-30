News personality Anderson Cooper has built a tremendous career for himself in his native New York City. While he owns other vacation properties all over the world, his abode in the Big Apple is the one he calls home. The 60 Minutes anchor has shown glimpses of the converted firehouse apartment on social media over the years.

Anderson shares the space with his two children, Wyatt and Sebastian, whom he welcomed via surrogate. He coparents the kiddos with ex-boyfriend Benjamin Maisani, a New York City-based nightclub owner. The CNN broadcaster first purchased the Greenwich Village abode back in 2010 for $4.3 million, according to multiple reports.

Anderson and Benjamin dated from 2009 to 2018. They lived together in the cozy Manhattan home which was previously a firehouse built in the early 1900s. It underwent a few renovations to ensure that it was move-in ready for the pair. This included a paint job and window replacement.

“I’m moving into a new building in New York from 1906, so I’m making a gym from the turn of the century,” he shared plans for the home with USA Today back in 2011. “I just bought the old kind of weights with big, large balls on the ends. Back then there were gymnasiums, climbing ropes in the ceiling: It’s an old firehouse [so] I want it to keep the old firemen’s gym.”

The Emmy winner did not want to rid all of the original structure and design accents entirely. He opted to keep the fire pole and exposed brick walls. If the apartment looks a little familiar, it might be because it was the setting of an H&M video campaign featuring David Beckham and Kevin Hart in 2015. The hilarious advertisement offered a view of Anderson’s spacious living room, home gym and rooftop.

When Wyatt was born in April 2020, Anderson converted one of the rooms into a nursery. The room is cute as can be, with baby blue wallpaper and several fluffy stuffed animals. Wyatt became a big brother when Sebastian arrived in February 2022. So much of the decor in Wyatt’s room has a significant meaning, including a Snoopy doll with a connection to Anderson’s late brother, Carter Cooper.

“This is my Snoopy, and I loved him so much I used to hold him by his neck all the time, so his neck’s kind of loose. I apologize, Snoopy,” Anderson said while showing off Wyatt’s doll in a June 2020 interview with People. “And he’s actually wearing a T-shirt that belonged to my brother. I remember, at the time, I was worried that Snoopy was cold, so I asked my brother for a T-shirt, and I cut it [to fit].”

