Anderson Cooper’s Son Is His Pride and Joy! Meet the TV Host’s Only Child With Ex Ben Maisani

For the last few decades, Anderson Cooper has been extremely dedicated to his career as a TV host. However, his profession took a backseat when he became a dad in his 50s. Anderson experienced fatherhood with the birth of his son, Wyatt Morgan, and ever since, he’s felt like the luckiest man on earth.

Anderson shares his beautiful baby boy with his ex-boyfriend, Benjamin Maisani. Though the couple is no longer together, the beloved correspondent always yearned to become a parent, so he made his dreams come true when they welcomed Wyatt via surrogacy.

The Anderson Cooper 360° host first shared the exciting news during an episode of his news show following Wyatt’s birth in April 2020. While chatting about the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, Anderson took a moment to point out the “moments of happiness” he’s experienced during the difficult time, including the “joyful news” of his son’s arrival.

“I became a father,” he sweetly shared during the broadcast. “I’ve never actually said that before, out loud, and it still kind of astonishes me. I’m a dad. I have a son, and I want you to meet.”

After introducing Wyatt to the world, the adorable tot made his debut as Anderson flashed a photo of his then-newborn wrapped in a cozy baby blanket. “He is sweet, and soft and healthy, and I am beyond happy,” the proud papa gushed.

At the time Anderson became a dad, he was overwhelmed with emotions. Because the Emmy Award winner never thought it “would be possible to have a child” as a gay man, he couldn’t feel more thankful to “all those who have paved the way,” including the doctors, nurses and “everyone involved” in his child’s birth.

“Most of all, I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly and tenderly, and gave birth to him. It is an extraordinary blessing — what she, and all surrogates, give to families who can’t have children,” he marveled. “My surrogate has a beautiful family of her own, a wonderfully supportive husband and kids, and I am incredibly thankful for all the support they have given Wyatt and me. My family is blessed to have this family in our lives.”

