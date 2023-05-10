Though he has been the face of CNN for more than 20 years, there may be some surprising things about Anderson Cooper that you do not know. The broadcaster’s talents aren’t just limited to his work on TV.

Anderson was born in 1967 to parents Wyatt Emory Cooper and Gloria Vanderbilt. His father was a screenwriter and actor while his mother was an artist and fashion designer and a part of the famous Vanderbilt family. The newscaster is a descendant of Cornelius Vanderbilt, a trading and investing tycoon which Vanderbilt University is named after.

In 2010, Anderson took part in the CNN special Roots: Our Journeys Home to trace his ancestry across the U.S.



“The thing about the past is, one can’t help what zip code one was born in, what country or family you’re descended from,” he said during the episode. “All you can do is learn the lessons of those who came before you: their stories, their mistakes and their successes. You can’t choose what family you’re born into. All you can really do is choose how you want to live your own life.”

The Emmy winner started a family of his own in April 2020 when he welcomed his first child, son Wyatt Morgan, via surrogate with his ex-boyfriend Benjamin Maisani.

“I became a father,” Anderson gushed during an episode of Anderson Cooper 360 after the birth. “I’ve never actually said that before, out loud, and it still kind of astonishes me. I’m a dad. I have a son, and I want you to meet him.”

The former couple welcomed their second child, Sebastian Luke, via surrogate in February 2022. While they are no longer in a relationship, both Anderson and Benjamin are dedicated to coparenting their two little boys.

“Wyatt calls me ‘daddy’ and Benjamin ‘papa,’” the news host revealed on TV after his second son was born. “We’re a family. Benjamin is also in the process of adopting Wyatt, whose last name will be changed to Maisani-Cooper as well.”

Scroll below to learn five surprising facts about Anderson.