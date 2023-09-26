Keanu Reeves’ girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, believes that falling in love with the right person takes time. The visual artist recently shared rare insight about her relationship with the “creative” and “kind” John Wick actor.

“The good news about falling in love as an adult is that I had built my own career by the time that my relationship had begun,” Alexandra, 50, told People in a September 23 interview. “I feel very confident in the relationship on the red carpet. I feel confident on it alone.”

The couple first made their romance public in 2019 after 10 years of friendship. Alexandra and Keanu have worked together on multiple books, proving that their working relationship runs just as deep as their romantic relationship.

“He’s such an inspiration to me,” she gushed of her beau, adding, “He works so hard.”

Alexandra revealed that being in a relationship with The Matrix star has impacted her art in a positive way.

“I had a studio visit a few years ago, and this very kind, very high-level person said, ‘I can see that your work has gotten happier,’” she reflected. “That’s real. We’re all human beings. We’re animals. We’re expressing from where we are and certainly feeling happier. I think the work is happier.”

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

The painter is also extremely supportive of Keanu’s band, Dogstar, and loves dancing along in the crowd at their shows.

“I was dancing to all the lyrics and then I looked around and I was like, ‘Nobody has heard the album except for me and a few people,’” she recalled of the first show she went to. “It’s been a real pleasure to see the guys come back together, to be so creative and supportive of one another.”

Alexandra’s rare comments came just a few months after Keanu shared details about a sweet moment with his leading lady.

“A couple of days ago with my honey,” the Canadian action star told People in March 2023. “We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together.”

Though they have not announced any plans to walk down the aisle, it seems like Alexandra and Keanu are truly meant to be.

“They occasionally disagree on minor things but never argue,” an insider told Closer of their relationship in May 2020. “Whenever you’re around Keanu and Alexandra, you get a sense of calmness — there’s just something about them that puts you at ease.”