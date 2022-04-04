Lifelong bachelor Keanu Reeves could soon become a married man. He’s ready to propose to his girlfriend of nearly four years, Alexandra Grant, as he’s sure “she’s The One,” a source tells Life and Style exclusively.

“Keanu isn’t hiding the fact that he’s going to propose to Alexandra. His friends know how happy he’s been, he’s talked about making Alexandra his wife and he was recently spotted ring shopping in West Hollywood,” the insider explains.

“Keanu and Alexandra have both been in relationships before, but this is by far the easiest. They just flow well together, they mesh perfectly,” the source continues, adding, “Maybe it’s because they’re mature, stable and know what they want from life. There’s no drama. And of course, they love each other. He adores Alexandra.”

Keanu, 57, and Alexandra, 49, have been together as a couple since 2018, though the actor and the visual artist had a close friendship and working relationship dating back to 2009. In 2011, Alexandra provided illustrations for the John Wick actor’s first poetry book, Ode to Happiness.

Four years later, the two collaborated again on Alexandra’s art book Shadows, which featured her photographs of Keanu’s shadow in various poses. He provided poetic descriptions for each snapshot. The pair worked so well together that in 2017, Keanu and Alexandra teamed up to form the publishing company, X Artists’ Books.

The pair began dating in 2018, though they kept their romance private. Keanu and Alexandra attended a benefit at Los Angeles’ Museum of Contemporary Art together in May 2019, but fans were not aware they were a couple at the time. During their next red carpet appearance, the twosome made things official by holding hands and looking at each other adoringly at LACMA’s Art Film Gala in November 2019.

Life and Style was the first to exclusively report that Keanu and Alexandra were dating and that his friends were thrilled for the star. “Everyone is ecstatic that he’s finally found happiness with such a wonderful woman. Keanu doesn’t stop raving about her!” an insider shared on November 4, 2019.

Keanu’s beloved mom, Patricia Taylor, will be overjoyed if she gets to call Alexandra her daughter-in-law. Patricia “adores” the artist, source exclusively told Life & Style in February 2020. “She first met Alexandra over a year ago and warmed to her instantly. They share a ton in common, including their passion for the arts.” The Speed star is “extremely close” with his mother, the insider noted, adding, “The three of them often meet up for lunch or dinner.”