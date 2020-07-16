Alex Trebek‘s first love is so memorable, the thought of her still makes him weak at the knees! The iconic Jeopardy! host details the adorable crushes he had when he was younger in his new book, The Answer Is … : Reflections on My Life, exclusively obtained by Closer Weekly.

“In grade four, I fell in love with my teacher, Miss Charboneau. And then grade five was Miss L’abbe … and she was even more beautiful,” Alex, 79, writes in his upcoming memoir. The Emmy Award-winner says he and his old schoolmate, Adelard Baker, stayed after class on the last day before break when “Miss L’abbe asked [them] if [they] would help her carry her presents to her apartment.”

Reed Saxon/AP/Shutterstock

“When we got to her apartment and unloaded everything, she rewarded each of us with fifty cents and a kiss on the lips,” he continues. “On the lips … I don’t remember how I spent that fifty cents, but I lived off that kiss for weeks. I thought, ‘My God, she kissed me! I’m in love!'”

It seems the legendary game show host is a sucker for romance. He became just as quickly infatuated with his longtime wife, Jean Currivan Trebek, when they first met over three decades ago. “I wasn’t looking for love,” he writes of his spouse, whom he tied the knot with in 1990. “But with Jean, I recognized at a gut level that here was someone who was going to complete me as a human being.”

Walking down the aisle with Jean was certainly no mistake. Aside from having the brunette beauty as the doting mom of their kids, Matthew Trebek, 30, and Emily Trebek, 27, Jean has also been a guiding light since Alex was diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer in March 2019.

“There were some very dark days when he just wanted to give up, but [Jean] has a way of lifting his spirits,” an insider exclusively told Closer in March. “She makes him smile when he least expects it. He says he’s only beaten the odds this long because of his wife’s daily support.”

Shutterstock

Fortunately, Alex seemed more optimistic than ever as he gave an update on his cancer battle on July 16. “I’m doing well, I’ve been continuing my treatment and it is paying off … though it does fatigue me a great deal,” he announced in a clip shared on ABC News. “My numbers are good and I’m feeling great.”

Aside from being excited about the release of his book, Alex gushed he was looking forward to returning to the studios once “it’s safe” amid coronavirus. “In the meantime, I’m here at home recording show openings for some very special Jeopardy! episodes that will be coming up in July,” he explained. “My wish for all of you: Stay safe.”

Be sure to pick up a copy of Alex’s new book, The Answer Is … : Reflections on My Life, when it hits shelves on Tuesday, July 21.