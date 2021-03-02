Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, expanded their family once again, and this time, they welcomed a baby girl named Lucia! The couple announced the sex and name of their sixth child just one day after they first shared the news of their latest arrival.

“We are so in love with our daughter, Lucia,” the proud mom wrote alongside a photo of her little bundle of joy via Instagram on Tuesday, March 2. “Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true.”

Courtesy of Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

There’s no doubt the adorable moniker holds a special sentiment to Alec, 62, and Hilaria, 37. Nameberry.com states Lucia is “a girl’s name of Spanish, Italian origin meaning ‘light.'”

The Saturday Night Live star and the Living Clearly Method author announced the news of baby No. 6 via Instagram on March 1. Hilaria uploaded a pic while holding their baby girl in her arms as their older kids — Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, and Eduardo, 6 months — huddled around them.

Seemingly referring to the total number of children in their blended family, including Alec’s 25-year-old daughter, Ireland, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger, Hilaria captioned the photo “7.” She also added a single red heart emoji and gave photo credit to her hubby.

Lucia’s arrival comes less than six months after the couple — who married in June 2012 — welcomed their fifth child together, Eduardo Pau, in September 2020. “We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn’t be happier,” the “Mom Brain” podcast host wrote next to a pic from the hospital.

Courtesy of Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Fans had no idea the duo were planning on expanding their family once again, especially after Alec joked he was “done trying” for another baby girl. While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show just weeks after Eduardo’s birth in late September, the 30 Rock alum opened up about the possibility of having more children.

“I’m not gonna keep trying,” the Emmy Award winner joked, hilariously noting his “wife’s gonna get remarried” so she can have another daughter. “She’s going to marry a guy who produces a girl,” he teased.

Now that the duo added another girl to their bunch, perhaps Alec and Hilaria’s family is finally complete!