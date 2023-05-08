Viewers on Today were left wondering what happened to Al Roker and Hoda Kotb when they disappeared during an episode of the talk show on Monday, May 8. The duo abruptly left the news desk midway through the broadcast. Find out what happened to them by scrolling below.

What Happened to Al Roker and Hoda Kotb on ‘Today’?

The segment started off with Hoda sitting at the news desk with Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie. It was assumed that Al would be leading his weather anchor duties as usual. Soon after, Savannah announced that Hoda and Al were leaving the studio. Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer took over for their costars in the studio for the rest of the show.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Why Did Al Roker and Hoda Kotb Go Missing From ‘Today’ Broadcast?

It turns out, Hoda and Al left in the middle of the live episode for a very special reason. In honor of National Nurses Week, the pair are hitting the road to celebrate healthcare professionals at hospitals in New York City. They were shown getting into vehicles as they prepared to head out to offer their support.

“We are going to show our appreciation for the nurses at a couple of area hospitals,” Hoda told viewers, with Al adding, “In fact, we’re going to deliver big in-person thank yous to the hundreds of nurses who shine day in and day out.”

Throughout the episode, the meteorologist and the I Really Needed This Today author shared stories of several healthcare workers and stood in front of crowds of cheering nurses at local hospitals.



“Imagine you’re at work and you see Hoda Kotb and Al Roker show up,” Craig joked during the special broadcast full of emotional moments.

Why Is Al Roker Undergoing Surgery?

This week has a huge significance for Al after his recent health battle. In November 2022, the weathercaster was forced to miss Today after suffering from blood clots in his legs and his lungs. He was hospitalized twice before returning to the series in January 2023.

On Instagram, Al announced he scheduled a total knee replacement surgery for May 9. In the video, he took a walk in Central Park in New York City and admitted he was “limping through” in the days leading up to the procedure. His wife, reporter Deborah Roberts, flew home from England after covering King Charles III’s coronation ceremony to be home for her husband’s surgery.