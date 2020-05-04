Being cooped up at home made Tia Mowry realize she’s more than happy being the mom to her two crazy kids. The Sister, Sister actress dished why she recently changed her mind about adding another baby to her and husband Cory Hardrict’s brood.

“I no longer need therapy [to make a decision about baby No. 3],” the 41-year-old beauty shared with Us Weekly on April 29, noting quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic had a lot to do with the big decision.

“No to the no to the no to the no to the no,” she jokingly continued. “I was so confused [before]. I didn’t know what I wanted. One minute I was like, yes, the next minute I was like, no. But being in quarantine has really made me realize I’m good.”

Since they’ve been stuck at home amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Tia’s schedule has revolved around keeping kids Cree, 8, and Cairo, 23 months, entertained.

“It’s like Groundhog Day,” the Tia & Tamera alum quipped. “Cree goes to school and then after that, I’ll let the kids get on their iPads. I’m not the type of mom that’s like, ‘No iPads during this quarantine.’ I mean, really, what [else] are you going to do?”

“After lunch,” Tia went on, “I’ll put Cairo down for a nap … for a good maybe two hours. Sometimes I’ll nap with her. After that, I start my nighttime routine,” she explained.

“Just getting dinner ready, feeding the kids, giving them their baths and then I go to bed and it starts all over again.”

When she and the Black Love actor, 40, aren’t running around their home with Cree and Cairo, Tia dished she’s doing her best to fit in some self-care into her schedule.

“It’s really important, especially when you’re a mom and you’re a working mom and you’re a wife, or if you have people in quarantine with you, it’s really important that you allow yourself space … so you can stay sane,” she revealed. “I want to make sure that I take care of myself from the inside out.” You go, mama!

Last year, the Twitches alum had a much different response when she was asked if was hoping to welcome another child into their family. “I really have to figure this out,” the proud mom told the outlet in September 2019. “I don’t know what’s tugging.”

Considering how much Tia loves being a parent to Cree and Cairo, it comes as a shock that she’s most likely done having kids. While chatting with E! News in August 2018, the former Disney Channel star gushed over her life as a mom in her 40s.

“I feel happy in my skin,” she marveled at the time. “I feel confident and I feel like as you get older, you learn more about who you are and you embrace who you are and just go with the flow of life and go with the punches.”

We hope Tia and her family are staying safe during the coronavirus pandemic!

