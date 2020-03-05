Even though their kids are still young, Kristen Bell revealed she and husband Dax Shepard never lie to daughters Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 5. The Frozen actress opened up about the importance of honesty in their family and explained the good reason they already know that Santa Claus isn’t real.

“I was told by a mom that I really respect, ‘Don’t ever let, especially a daughter, look at you when they’re 11 years old and be able to think, What else have you lied about?'” Kristen, 39, shared with “Motherly Podcast” host Liz Tenety in an episode published on Thursday, March 5.

The Veronica Mars star said she took her mom’s advice so seriously, she even came clean about the real story behind Santa Claus. Kristen noted one of her daughters was just over 3 years old when she first asked about the imaginary Christmas figure.

“She said, ‘You know, something stinks about this whole Santa thing because if a flight to Europe takes that long, how can he make it back?’ And my husband and I looked at each other and I immediately thought, ‘Am I going to look at this little girl and tell her to stop the instinct in her body that tells her when something’s wrong and to ask questions? Or am I going to reward this behavior of critical thinking?'” the proud mom dished.

Kristen gushed that being honest with her little girl felt “liberating,” despite ruining the Christmas surprise. “I thought, I’m giving her this wonderful feminist gift. And then she was like, ‘Oh, that’s a bummer’… I said, ‘Well, you know what? It’s a wonderful imagination game that we play,” she stated. “We can still play it.’ By the way, her sister, her little sister has been told numerous times [and still believes].”

By being honest with Lincoln and Delta, the Bad Moms star — who tied the knot with Dax, 45, in 2013 — said she’s able to avoid possible bad habits that her kids could pick up on. “If she’s saying to me, ‘OK, so once a year breaking and entering is OK, I’m going to go,’ ‘Nah,'” Kristen continued. “And you know what? Good on you for saying something about it.”

Considering the Gossip Girl actress is all about providing a positive family environment, we’re not surprised she wants to instill good habits in her kids while they’re still young. In an interview with Women’s Health in November 2019, Kristen explained why her Hollywood career will never come between time with her children.

“It’s too disruptive to my family [otherwise], and that’s what gives me the fuel to even be creative at all,” she said of how she chooses what projects to work on. “If I had to choose, I’d choose them.”

