Barbara Corcoran is spilling the secrets about how she’s made her marriage to Bill Higgins last for nearly 40 years.

“Separate bedrooms,” the Shark Tank star, 75, confirmed on the Thursday, March 28, episode of Today. “Really. I’ve had separate bedrooms with Bill for, like, the 40 years. I have to invite him in. He invites me in. It keeps the sexiness in the whole thing.”

The couple got married in 1988 but were together for several years before tying the knot. “He’s such a mess,” Barbara admitted. “He puts piles of stuff everywhere and I’m very neat, so I couldn’t sleep well at night. Now, I sleep like a baby.”

Barbara and Bill are the proud parents of two children. They welcomed their son, Tom, via IVF in 1994 after years of struggling to conceive. A decade later, they adopted a daughter named Katie. Additionally, the longtime couple has a grandson, Jackson, whom Tom shares with wife Lia Higgins.

The successful businesswoman expanded on why she and Bill have been able to make things work for so long in a February interview. “A more sincere thing to say [is] you really have to take your partner as they are and not hope through the marriage they’re going to change,” she explained. “Because they never do. You have to be satisfied. What you see is what you get.”

She also previously spoke about how being in a long marriage has changed her. “I think I become more tolerant and kinder and have a softer eye as I get older and stay with my husband Bill for all these years,” Barbara admitted. “Like, I could have more empathy much more easily. I can call it up. Whereas only 15 years ago, I’d be very intolerant, not accepting of something.”

Barbara turned 75 on March 10 and celebrated with her friends, who surprised the investor by dressing up as her for the occasion. “I’d say 75 is looking good … on all of us!” she wrote on Instagram afterward.

In 2019, she celebrated her 70th birthday by planning a mock funeral. “I found the perfect coffin and turned my living room into a funeral parlor,” she revealed. “When people walked into my own funeral parlor, I could hear them gasp as they walked into the room. They thought I was really dead! A minute later they realized the hoax and the room was rolling with laughter.”