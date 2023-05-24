She’s thriving! When Barbara Corcoran isn’t making huge deals on Shark Tank, she loves heading down to the beach for relaxing days in the sun. The businesswoman has shared several gorgeous bikini photos on her Instagram account that have left fans speechless.

Barbara always lets her personality shine through whether she is rocking a bikini or sharing some of her beauty hacks online. Fans of the Use What You’ve Got author love seeing a whole new side of her on social media as opposed to strategically making deals with entrepreneurs on TV.

In May 2023, Martha Stewart became the oldest Sports Illustrated cover model at age 81. Barbara decided to recreate the cooking show host’s magazine cover by posing in a nearly identical white swimsuit and orange shall. She posted the results of her photo shoot on Instagram, writing, “I can’t cook, but I sure can swim.”

“You look amazing and are young in spirit,” one fan commented on the swimsuit photo. “We love you.”

Others were quick to call Barbara an “icon” and a “legend” for her gorgeous look.

“Amazing! Love this,” another follower penned. “I hope you and Martha inspire all of the 50+ goddesses to celebrate their beautiful selves. I celebrate you!”

It wasn’t the first time the TV personality rocked a white one-piece bathing suit in a social media post. In December 2022, Barbara lounged on the beach with model Frida Aasen and practiced her modeling poses in the sand.

“I am so thankful for gals like you, out there living life to the fullest!!!” a comment under the video read. “You have so much to offer the world!!!”

As for how she maintains her effortless appearance, Barbara revealed that she loves to stay active by cycling and skiing. The investor admitted that she is not always thrilled when it is time to work out at the gym with her trainer.

“I hate it,” she told Yahoo! Life in May 2023. “It’s like getting punished three times a week.”

Still, Barbara, who is a mom to kids Tom and Katie, feels grateful to grow older and inspires others by embracing her age.

“I really stay focused on that versus to take it for granted — the satisfaction of knowing you raised two great kids, that they turned out great,” the mom of two said. “I love that part of aging.”

Scroll below to see Barbara’s gorgeous bikini photos.