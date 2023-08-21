Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran is still madly in love with her husband, Bill Higgins, after more than three decades of marriage. The businesswoman shared a rare Instagram photo of her partner to celebrate his birthday last week.

“Happiest of birthdays to my incredible husband, Bill!” she captioned the August 17 post. “Your zest for life and unwavering support light up my world every single day. Here’s to another year of laughter, love and endless adventures together. Cheers to you, my rock and partner in crime!”

Barbara, 74, shares kids Tom and Katie with Bill, whom she married in 1988. The TV personality does not post photos of her family very often, but her love for them has never wavered. In February 2022, Barbara shared the story behind her chaotic wedding day with Bill.

“We almost missed our wedding,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Bill and I were in the woods cross-country skiing and got lost, we didn’t expect to hit traffic coming back even though we always hit traffic coming back and my mom, dad and the minister were about to call it a day when we finally got there. We were married five minutes later.”

Courtesy of Barbara Corcoran/Instagram

Though their nuptials almost didn’t happen, Barbara is so grateful that she was able to walk down the aisle with her dream guy.

“Marriage is awfully tough for some of us, and we should get a medal for running the race,” she continued. “I know I have a good man, a great father and a guy that totally drives me absolutely nuts every day of my life. I’m sure I drive him just as crazy.”

The pair first met in 1981 at a conference in New York City. They now reside in an apartment in Manhattan with an impeccable view.

“I was working as a messenger 26 years ago. I came, I delivered a package, I saw the view out of her door right there,” Barbara explained in a TikTok video about her path to purchasing the penthouse with her hubby. “And I said, ‘If you ever sell this ma’am, would you sell it to me?’ She called me 26 years later.”

Days ahead of Bill’s birthday, Barbara shared an appreciation post for her husband. She put together a montage of clips and photos from all of their amazing times together. Fans found Barbara’s gesture to be incredibly touching.

“You two have always been the cutest couple,” one person wrote in the comments section of the video. “Keep it up.”

As for the secret to their lasting marriage, Barbara revealed that both she and Bill have “dogged determination to stay in love.”