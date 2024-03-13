If you’re looking to make a deal with Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran, you’re in luck! The businesswoman had everyone seeing double during her 75th birthday celebration, when all of her friends playfully dressed up like her.

“My best friends surprised me for my birthday dinner all dressed like me! I’d say 75 is looking good … on all of us!” she captioned an Instagram post on March 12.

In the pictures, Barbara’s friends all wore blonde wings, rocking her signature pixie hairstyle, along with neon green shirts and khaki pants.

“That’s hilarious! What great friends!” one person commented under the post, while another penned, “That pic definitely stopped me in my tracks from scrolling.”

The celebration came just after the TV personality revealed that she spent her 70th birthday throwing herself an early funeral. The confession certainly explained the photos of her in a coffin that she has shared on social media in recent years.

“A few years back, I overheard that my friends were planning a surprise 70th birthday party and they were going to have it in my own home, to surprise me,” she said in a TikTok video. “Well, I hate surprises, and I made up my mind to surprise them instead.”

She decided it was the perfect time to organize her own funeral, ultimately sending out a mass invite to a black-tie dance party. Her guests had no idea that it was actually going to be a funeral.

“I found the perfect coffin and turned my living room into a funeral parlor,” she recalled. “When people walked into my own funeral parlor, I could hear them gasp as they walked into the room. They thought I was really dead! A minute later they realized the hoax and the room was rolling with laughter.”

Courtesy of Barbara Corcoran/Instagram

Her guests and her family certainly embraced the experience for what it was. Barbara is a mom to kids Tom and Kate “Katie” Higgins, whom she shares with husband Bill Higgins.

“My friends and my children came to the coffin to pay their last respects, and I got to hear all the nice things people say about you when you’re dead,” the New Jersey native shared.

But after a while, the funeral did end up turning into a dance party after all. “Then I did a high kick out of that coffin to start that dancing!” she said.