Who Is Savannah Guthrie’s 1st Husband? Meet Mark Orchard

Savannah Guthrie has been happily married to Mike Feldman since March 2014 and the Today cohost even took time off from the show to enjoy their ​10th wedding anniversary in 2024. However, Mike isn’t Savannah’s first husband. Before Mike, Savannah was married to Mark Orchard.

Who Is Savannah Guthrie’s 1st Husband Mark Orchard?

Mark currently works as a senior broadcast producer for Full Measure With Sharyl Attkisson, an investigative news magazine series. Before that, the London native was a White House correspondent and extensively covered ​former President George W. Bush’s first term as a traveling member of the White House press corps from 2000 to 2004. Mark also worked for Al Jazeera English from 2006 to 2013 as a senior news editor before moving on to a role as an executive producer for Al Jazeera America from 2013 to 2016.

How Did Savannah Guthrie Meet Mark Orchard?

While many people know Savannah from her role on Today, she worked as a litigation associate after passing the Arizona bar exam in 2002. That work led her to a job with Court TV as the national trial correspondent, and she covered high-profile cases, including the Michael Jackson child molestation case in 2005. This was where she and Mark met, as he was covering the trial for BBC News, and Mark was married to New York Times reporter Anne ​Kornblut at the time. He and Anne had been together for eight years before they called it quits.

Less than a year after meeting, Savannah and Mark tied the knot in December 2005.

When Did Savannah Guthrie and Mark Orchard Divorce?

After less than four years of marriage, Savannah filed for divorce in 2009. According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Savannah revealed that she had been living in an apartment in Washington D.C., apart from Mark, since 2008. She asked the courts to drop “Orchard” from her last name, but Savannah didn’t request any sort of alimony or spousal report.

Mark Orchard/Instagram

Savannah has kept most of the details about her relationship with Mark out of the public eye, but she has spoken about her reasoning for having kids later in life with Mike and alluded to the fact that she didn’t “have her act together” before him.

“I was doing the best I could in my personal life, and my professional life was going better. So you know, you just keep doing the thing that works,” Savannah told People in December 2020.