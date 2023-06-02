Good Morning America viewers have been wondering why cohost Robin Roberts has been missing from the morning talk show for a week. Amid her TV absence, the longtime broadcaster hinted that she has been focused on planning her wedding to her partner, Amber Laign. Scroll below for more details on her GMA hiatus and the big day.

Where Is Robin Roberts?

Throughout the week of May 29, several of Robin’s costars filled in for her as she took a hiatus from appearing on GMA. World News Tonight anchor Linsey Davis was one of the newscasters who took over the empty spot at the news desk.

While taking time off from her duties on the long-running program, Robin and Amber excitedly went to pick out their wedding cake. The pair posed for photos that were posted on the Vincenzo Salvatore Cakes Instagram page on Tuesday, May 30.

“Look who stopped by to get a taste of Vincenzo Salvatore Cakes” the caption read. “We cannot wait to be a part of @robinrobertsgma and @amberita1227’s big day.”

A few days after their visit to the New York-based cake shop, the couple jetted off on a trip to Turks and Caicos with some of their closest friends. Robin’s GMA costars Sam Champion and Gio Benitez and their respective partners, Rubem Robierb and Tommy DiDario, were present for the fun getaway.

Robin and Amber documented their travels with their pals to the Shore Club on Long Bay Beach on Instagram. Once they arrived, the group was greeted by staff members who were dancing around and holding signs with their names written on them. “The adventure continues,” Robin captioned a group photo in her Instagram Story on Friday, June 2.

Courtesy of Robin Roberts/Instagram

When Is Robin Roberts’ Wedding?

Robin first revealed the plans to wed in January after supporting Amber through her breast cancer battle.

“I’m saying yes to marriage,” the former ESPN sportscaster said during an episode of GMA at the time. “We’re getting married this year. It’s something we have talked about, but we had put it off. She became ill, and it is saying yes to that and that next chapter.”

The From the Heart author revealed that she and the massage therapist had chosen a wedding date a few months later.

“I’m proud to talk about [it], I’m going to be a married woman. Our families are so excited [and] the save the dates [are] going to be going out soon,” Robin told Entertainment Tonight in March.