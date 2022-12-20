Since becoming a full-time news anchor on Good Morning America in 2002, Robin Roberts has tackled hard-hitting celebrity interviews, earned multiple awards and is one of the most famous faces of the franchise. Throughout 2022, she was missing from the program several times, raising questions about her absence. Get details on what happened to the longtime broadcaster by scrolling below.

What Happened to Robin Roberts?

In late September, Robin was missing from the news desk while traveling to Ghana on assignment with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Danai Gurira. Robin returned home from the trip on September 29, sharing an Instagram photo of her partner, Amber Laign, in New York City. GMA fans got to see clips of the journalist’s adventures in Ghana on TV in the days that followed.

Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

In November, she missed multiple episodes of GMA, with costar Amy Robach taking her place at the news desk. The Brighter by the Day author revealed on Twitter that she was “on the road for a work assignment” at the time. That same month, Robin celebrated her 62nd birthday with a trip to Key West, Florida. “Grateful to begin another trip around the sun watching a beautiful sunrise,” she captioned a photo of a gorgeous ocean view on November 24.

A few days after traveling to her “happy place,” Robin returned to work in NYC for a few weeks. The Emmy winner did not appear on the December 16 episode of GMA and did not provide an explanation for her absence. On Monday, December 19, viewers flooded the internet ​ with questions as neither Robin nor her regular cohosts were present to deliver news on the program that morning. Instead, Rebecca Jarvis, Erielle Reshef and Whit Johnson sat at the news desk.

At the beginning of the year, Robin shared that she would periodically be taking time off from her hosting duties after Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer. The massage therapist began chemotherapy after undergoing surgery. Robin, a breast cancer survivor herself, shared the news with her followers in an Instagram video.

“She and I have been together almost 17 years and have helped each other through our challenges like my journey with cancer,” the Alabama native said. “It’s my turn now to be there for her like she was for me.”

In July 2022, Amber completed her radiation treatment. She shared the news in an Instagram video posted by her partner, ringing a bell at the hospital to signal her milestone. The former ESPN sportscaster opened up about her beloved’s cancer battle during an April episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I’m able to kind of give her a roadmap because I’ve gone through it, but she’s also given me a roadmap on how to be a caregiver,” Robin explained. “And I didn’t realize how much I had blocked out during my journey, and it was because of sweet Amber — because she protected me and navigated for me. So, I’m doing the same thing for her.”

Is Robin Roberts Leaving ‘GMA’?

Despite taking a step back from the series in recent months, Robin has not announced any plans to leave GMA. In fact, she celebrated her 20th anniversary on the show in April. Her cohosts presented her with a plaque with her name and signature on it, cemented into the ground in Times Square.

“It’s about what we do,” Robin reflected on the achievement during the episode. “It’s not about who we are, and I am just so eternally grateful that I’ve been given this privilege and an opportunity that I know also is a responsibility to start people’s days.”