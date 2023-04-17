News anchor Robin Roberts has become one of the most recognizable faces on television thanks to her work on Good Morning America and more. In recent months, she revealed she was looking to start a new chapter in her life, leading fans to question if she planned to leave the morning talk show. Keep scrolling to find out if Robin is still on GMA.

Is Robin Roberts Leaving ‘GMA’?

Robin became a full-time news anchor on Good Morning America in 2002 after years of working in other roles at ABC. She celebrated her 20-year anniversary in the coveted position on April 14, 2022, with a special tribute episode dedicated to her career. The journalist’s cohosts presented her with a plaque cemented in Times Square to commemorate her huge career milestone.

“It’s about what we do,” Robin said to her colleagues during the broadcast. “It’s not about who we are, and I am just so eternally grateful that I’ve been given this privilege and an opportunity that I know also is a responsibility to start people’s days.”

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

While the Alabama native has had a lot to celebrate in her career, she also revealed some deeply personal news. In February 2022, Robin announced that her longtime partner, Amber Laign, was diagnosed with breast cancer. Having battled breast cancer herself in 2007, Robin knew the journey ahead would require her to be by Amber’s side as much as possible.

“She and I have been together almost 17 years and have helped each other through our challenges like my journey with cancer,” she said in a video posted on her Instagram account. “It’s my turn now to be there for her like she was for me. And that means I’ll be way from GMA from time to time like this morning as she starts chemo.”

Robin missed several episodes of GMA in 2022, with her costars filling in for her as she focused on personal matters. Despite taking a step back from TV, the former ESPN sportscaster did not announce any plans about leaving the show.

Is Robin Roberts Getting Married?

In July 2022, Amber completed radiation treatment, a milestone Robin celebrated on Instagram as she watched Amber ring the bell at the hospital. A few months later, the newscaster revealed that she was ready to take the next step in her relationship with the massage therapist.

“I’m hesitating because I haven’t said it out loud yet … I’m saying ‘yes’ to marriage,” Robin gushed in a January 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “We’re getting married this year.”

More recently, she gave an update on their wedding plans and revealed the couple had already narrowed down their ideal wedding date.

“I’m proud to talk about [it], I’m going to be a married woman,” Robin told Entertainment Tonight in March 2023. “Our families are so excited [and] the save the dates [are] going to be going out soon.”