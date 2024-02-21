Where Is Craig Melvin This Week on Today? Host Misses Episodes

Where is Craig Melvin on Today? The beloved news anchor has been noticeably absent from the talk show this week.

Craig, 44, appeared in a prerecorded segment on Wednesday, February 21, to help promote colleague Savannah Guthrie’s new book, Mostly What God Does. He joined Savannah, 52, and Carson Daly, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker, to discuss how they lean on their faith.

During the segment, Craig opened up about how his faith helped him grieve the loss of his older brother, Lawrence.

“The closest I have been with God has been when I have struggled mightily,” he told his colleagues. “You were there when I got a call, one morning before the show, that my brother had slipped away. And we sort of knew it was coming. But I had convinced myself that maybe this wasn’t going be it.”

During the difficult time in his life, the journalist revealed that he prayed with Savannah.

“And it was in that moment — precisely what I needed,” he said. “I didn’t know I needed it. But I knew I had to pick myself up and I had to help lead my family down this dark path.”

Other than the candid segment, Craig has missed several consecutive episodes of Today. Sheinelle Jones filled in for him at the news desk at the top of the hour with Savannah and Hoda, 59, on February 21.

The week has been full of surprises. Before missing several episodes of Today herself, Savannah was called out by X users for “disrespecting” guest Kelly Rowland during an interview. In the now-viral clip, the bestselling author repeatedly asked the Destiny’s Child alum about Beyoncé’s new country album.

Viewers took issue with the fact that Kelly, 43, appeared on the NBC program to discuss her new Netflix film, Mea Culpa. It was later reported that she walked off the set of the show due to issues with the green rooms right before she was supposed to serve as a guest cohost, per Page Six.

While Craig’s Instagram has remained pretty quiet amid his live TV hiatus, his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, shared a post on her page.

“Sooo I loved this two-piece tropical vibe dress combo I saw on @renttherunway for vacation. (I love trying things I may not typically buy) Realized right before I left the room, I had the top on inside out,” she captioned an Instagram photo on Tuesday, February 20.

The following day, Lindsay shared that she was in Florida. It was not immediately made clear if Craig or their kids, Delano and Sybil, went along with her.