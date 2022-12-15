Music is just one of the avenues that contribute to Paul McCartney’s massive fortune! The “Maybe I’m Amazed” singer has an impressive real estate portfolio, buying and selling properties all over the world over the course of his career. Get details on his current and former homes by scrolling below.

Where Does Paul McCartney Live?

Paul was born and raised in Liverpool, England, in a home located at 20 Forthlin Road. It was there that he and his Beatles bandmates wrote several of the group’s earliest hits. The residence is now under the ownership of the National Trust. During a June 2018 Carpool Karaoke segment on The Late Late Show With James Corden, the songwriter visited his childhood home, his first time back since moving out in his late teen years.

After finding fame with the Grammy-winning band, Paul purchased a 160-acre farm in 1973 in Peasmarsh, a village in East Sussex in England. It was one of two farm properties owned by the musician and his late wife, Linda McCartney. The pair enjoyed spending time with their kids, Heather, Mary, Stella and James, at their private homes. The other farm is located in the Mull of Kintyre in Scotland.

“Linda said, ‘We could do this place up!’ And I’d never thought of that, I thought it just stayed how you bought it,” Paul recalled after purchasing High Park Farm in Scotland, per the biography Paul McCartney: Many Years From Now. “I just wasn’t enterprising enough to actually think, ‘We could clean this place up!’ Linda really turned me on to it. I quite liked it before, I liked its isolation and I liked the privacy and the end-of-the-world remoteness compared to a city.”

The music legend and his current wife, Nancy Shevell, primarily spent their time at the Sussex farm, dubbed Blossom Wood Farm, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. At the estate, Paul recorded his album McCartney III entirely during the lockdown.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee also owns a home located on Cavendish Avenue and St John’s Road in London that he purchased in 1965. The property is just a short walk away from Abbey Road Studios. It also served as the reception space when he wed the businesswoman in 2011.

Paul McCartney Owns Several Homes in the U.S.

One of Nancy and Paul’s most popular vacation destinations is the Hamptons, just outside of New York City. He owns a house in the beachfront town, not far from where his daughter Stella purchased a cottage in Napeague in 2016. Paul’s Hamptons pad isn’t the only house he purchased in New York over the years.

In 2015, the “Every Night” crooner bought a $15.5 million Manhattan penthouse with views of Central Park. Paul, who is also a dad to his youngest daughter, Beatrice, with his ex-wife, Heather Mills, sold the Upper East Side penthouse in early 2022. Unfortunately, the sale came at a loss, totaling $8.5 million, according to multiple reports.

Over on the West Coast, Paul purchased Courtney Love’s former home in Hollywood Hills for $4 million. The 2001 sale benefitted the jetsetter as he would often stay in hotels and temporary homes whenever he visited California. Ellen DeGeneres was also a former owner of the French-inspired home, per SF Gate.

Each of Paul’s properties holds a special place in his heart. In 1979, the bassist and his first wife bought a ranch in Tucson, Arizona. The property, just south of Redington Road, was completely renovated in the early ‘80s. Owning a home with Linda was special for the pair and their four kids. The residence is where the Wings keyboardist died at age 56 after battling breast cancer. Her ashes were scattered at Blossom Wood Farm and her memory lives on.

“They were very much soulmates,” former Wings guitarist Laurence Juber told Closer in August 2019 while recalling visits with the couple in Scotland. “Staying in touch with nature was their antidote to the fame and the craziness. Their lives together were in good balance.”