Paul McCartney Has So Much Love for His 8 Grandchildren! See Rare Photos of His Grandkids

On top of taking over the music scene, Paul McCartney is a loving father of five kids and a grandfather to eight. The hitmaker and his wife, Nancy Shevell, enjoy spending time with their entire family whether it’s taking vacations to the tropics or inviting them over. Rare photos of the bestselling artist with his grandkids will make you melt!

Paul and his late first wife, Linda McCartney, welcomed three children together: Mary McCartney, Stella McCartney and James McCartney. After marrying the Wings keyboardist in 1969, he also became a father to her daughter, Heather McCartney, from her first marriage to Joseph Melville See Jr.

Linda died from breast cancer in 1998 at the age of 56. The entire family was devastated and leaned on each other during their time of grief. Paul married his second wife, Heather Mills, in 2002. They welcomed daughter Beatrice during their union and were officially divorced in 2008.

The songwriter married Nancy in 2011 and the pair have been enjoying their time with their blended family ever since. The businesswoman shares one son, Arlen Blakeman, with her ex-husband, Bruce Blakeman. Arlen was previously pictured out shopping with his stepfather in August 2017.

Paul’s first grandchild, Arthur Donald, was born to Mary and her first husband, Alistair Donald, in 1999. Their second child, Elliot Donald, arrived in 2002. After their divorce in 2007, Mary moved on with her then-boyfriend, Simon Aboud. They welcomed son Sam Aboud in 2008 and son Sid Aboud in 2011, one year after their wedding.

The McCartney family expanded again when Stella and her husband, Alasdhair Willis, welcomed their first child, Miller Alasdhair James Willis, in 2005. The couple are also parents to Bailey Linda Olwyn Willis, Beckett Robert Lee Willis and Reiley Dilys Stella Willis.

The proud grandfather gushed over his grandkids during a November 2019 interview with Virgin Radio.

“We spend quite a good bit of time together. We don’t live near each other, but we go on holiday together, like Christmas,” he shared. “And in the summer, we’ll see each other. And then sometimes me and Nancy pick them up from school. So that’s nice.”

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Paul spent a lot of time with Mary’s children and was grateful for the experience.

“I became a little worried about telling anyone I was having a good time,” he told The Sun in June 2022. “I spent time with my daughter Mary and her family, so that meant I had four of my grandkids together. They are great — very loving — and we are in the countryside so we could get a breath of fresh air on nice walks.”

Keep scrolling to see rare photos of Paul’s eight grandchildren.