You may think some of the most impactful relationships in Paul McCartney‘s life are the ones he shares with his The Beatles bandmates — and you’d be right. That said, there are three other people who have, for better or worse, left quite the impact on him throughout the years: the iconic singer’s three wives.

“He seems to sort of breeze through life without effort, being charming, always upbeat,” Philip Norman, author of Paul McCartney: A Life tells Closer Weekly of the hitmaker in the magazine’s newest issue, on newsstands now. “You couldn’t imagine that someone like that could be insecure about anything.”

That said, the 77-year-old came from a working-class childhood in Liverpool, England, and wanted to be a long-distance trucker as a kid. While his mother, Mary, sadly died when he was just 14, we can thank Paul’s dad, Jim, for helping him discover a love of music. He met John Lennon in 1957 and, after they rounded out the Fab Four with George Harrison and Ringo Starr, set off to conquer the world through song.

It wasn’t until 1969 that Paul settled down and married his first wife, Linda Eastman. The “Maybe I’m Amazed” singer would see himself married to her for nearly 30 years — adopting Linda’s daughter, Heather, from a previous marriage as well as welcoming three children: Mary, Stella, and James — until she passed away from cancer at the age of 56 in 1998. Some believe Linda was meant to be Paul’s lifetime love.

“They were very much soulmates,” former Wings guitarist Laurence Juber, who visited the longtime couple on their farm in Scotland, also revealed to Closer Weekly. “Staying in touch with nature was their antidote to the fame and the craziness. Their lives together were in good balance.”

Shortly after Linda’s death, Paul met and fell for Heather Mills. “Paul didn’t expect to become so committed to her so quickly,” Philip noted of their romance — which was not supported by the rocker’s four children. Paul and Heather married in 2002, she gave birth to their daughter, Beatrice, in 2003, and they had a very nasty and public divorce in 2008. In the end, Heather won $35 million settlement from Paul.

As for where Paul’s love life ended up, he is currently married to wife Nancy Shevell — they tied the knot in 2011 — and they are living off the 18-time Grammy winner’s $1.2 billion estimated net worth. Most recently, it was revealed that Paul was writing a stage musical, an adaptation of It’s a Wonderful Life, which is a notable first for one of the most respected and storied men in the music industry.

