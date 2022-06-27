Paul McCartney Is Thankful For His Kids! See Rare Photos of the Beatles Star and His 5 Children

Being a rockstar is only half of Paul McCartney’s job! The former Beatles bassist is also a father to five children: Heather McCartney, Mary McCartney, Stella McCartney, James McCartney and Beatrice McCartney. While his singing talent has taken him worldwide, the doting dad has shared sweet memories with his kids over the years captured in family photos.

Paul married Linda McCartney in 1969 and became a father to her daughter, Heather, from a previous relationship. The pair also welcomed their daughter Mary in 1969. Their third daughter, Stella, arrived in 1971 and emerged as a world-renowned fashion designer.

Stella has maintained a close relationship with her father over the years and even released clothing collections inspired by The Beatles. In 2021, the style maven created a capsule collection in honor of the band’s Disney+ documentary Get Back.

“It could have been easy — I could have taken a piece of artwork and shoved it on a T-shirt. But I didn’t look at it that way,” she told WWD in September 2021 about the collection. “I’m the only Beatles kid who’s in the fashion industry, the only one who could deliver on this. I wanted Ringo to love it, Olivia to love it, Yoko to love it and obviously I want my father to love it — and the public, too.”

Stella wasn’t the only child of Paul and Linda to pursue a career in the spotlight. Their only son, James, born in 1977, became a singer-songwriter. James and his siblings stood by their mother’s side throughout her cancer battle in the mid-90s. The Wings keyboardist died at the age of 56 in 1998. Paul was left heartbroken.

“I think I cried for about a year on and off,” the Grammy winner recalled to the BBC in July 2019 about Linda’s death. “You expect to see them walk in, this person you love because you are so used to them. I cried a lot. It was almost embarrassing except it seemed the only thing to do.”

The bestselling artist married his second wife, Heather Mills, in 2002. They welcomed their daughter, Beatrice, in 2003. Paul stepped out with his little one a few times over the years but has kept her out of the spotlight for the most part. The duo split in 2006 and were officially divorced in 2008. Paul later found love with his third wife, Nancy Shevell, whom he married in 2011. His youngest daughter served as the flower girl at their wedding.

Keep scrolling to see rare photos of Paul’s children over the years.