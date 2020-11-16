Mario Lopez and his wife, Courtney Laine Mazza, are living the high life in a gorgeous home in Glendale, California. The Saved by the Bell alum and his stunning wife have resided in the mega-mansion with their three kids since 2010. It’s time for you to see photos inside!

Mario and Courtney purchased the home for $1,940,000, according to Variety, just months before they welcomed their eldest daughter, Gia, in September 2010. The Mediterranean-themed abode includes more than 4,430 square feet and gives the famous family a breathtaking view of downtown Glendale.

Inside, Mario and Courtney’s home has more than enough space for Gia and their two younger kids, Dominic and Santino. The duo’s massive property features four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, multiple playrooms and living areas.

The Access Hollywood star’s abode is quite spectacular as it boasts lavish decor and interior design. Throughout the home, you can find dark hardwood floors and decorative tiles. The house also has unique arched ceilings and large glass windows.

Mario and Courtney’s backyard is just as magnificent. In addition to the luxurious pool and spa, the longtime lovebirds’ residence has an enviable patio area. The Extra alum and the Love & Salsa actress often spend time with their kiddos outdoors, whether they’re swimming laps in the pool or lounging on their deck.

Even though Mario is extremely busy with fatherhood and his career as a TV star, there’s never a day when he doesn’t make time for his wife and children. “I feel good, you know. I like all the chaos,” the proud dad exclusively shared with Closer Weekly in July 2019 of being a father of three.

Mario adores his growing family so much, he dished he isn’t against adding another baby to their brood. “If it was up to me, I’d keep going,” the Dancing With the Stars alum — who married Courtney in 2012 — adorably told Closer in September 2020. “But I’m not the one having them. So it’s my wife’s call!”

Even though Mario and his love have no set plans to welcome another kiddo just yet, there’s no doubt they have more than enough room in their home for baby No. 4!

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos inside the couple’s immaculate mansion.