Victoria Beckham and David Beckham have a big family, so they need an even larger home to raise their four kids. Fortunately, the famous couple found the perfect property in London, England, where they’ve lived in a massive mid-19th century townhouse for nearly the last decade.

The Spice Girls alum and the former professional soccer player purchased their luxurious mansion for £31.5 million in 2013, which equates to about $37 million in U.S. dollars. The house is fitted with seven bedrooms, several bathrooms and countless amenities.

In 2016, Victoria and David — who wed in 1999 and share kids Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper — gave their home a total haul and added more than $8 million of renovation work. According to The Sun, one of their projects included converting the seventh bedroom into a dual dressing and beauty room.

In addition to the large number of bedrooms and bathrooms, the home also offers luxuries such as an indoor private gym, a library and their very own wine cellar. Despite being located in the center of London, the backyard has a small garden and other greenery to escape the bustling city.

The beloved fashion designer and the legendary athlete love spending time at their beautiful home, which is where they typically live with their three younger kids, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. At the time the family was quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, David and Victoria gave plenty of glimpses inside the stunning abode.

Last March, the former “Wannabe” songstress had her sparkling clean kitchen on full display while modeling the sweatpants she created with Reebok. In September, David showed off his private workout room while exercising. The handsome hunk said being able to go to his gym is one of his favorite “ways to start the day.”

Victoria and David are always traveling the world for their busy careers, so it’s no surprise they are the owners of more than one home. As The Sun reported, the pair also own a $23 million pad in Miami, a $7 million farmhouse in Cotswolds in the U.K. and a $4 million apartment in the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, though they’ve purchased and sold other properties over the years.

