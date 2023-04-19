HGTV fans have loved getting to know real estate agent Shea Hicks-Whitfield by watching her dish out expertise on Bargain Block. Viewers of the series were confused as to why she was missing from an episode without any explanation. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to her.

What Happened to Shea Hicks-Whitfield From ‘Bargain Block’?

On May 26, 2021, fans of Bargain Block took to Twitter to question why Shea was not featured in the episode alongside hosts Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas.

“OK, where is Shea?! Missing her from my favorite new show on @HGTV #BargainBlock!” one viewer questioned on Twitter.

Courtesy of Shea Hicks-Whitfield/Instagram

All of the questions prompted HGTV to tweet out a response to ease everyone’s concerns.

“Don’t worry! Tonight’s episode of Bargain Block was actually the pilot,” the tweet read. “@Shea_Alicia started working with Keith and Evan after this — she’ll be in the rest of the episodes!”

As promised, Shea has been featured in all of the other episodes of the series following the airing of the pilot.

What Happened to Shea Hicks-Whitfield’s Son?

In February 2022, the realtor revealed she and her husband, Terry Whitfield, were expecting their first child together. They announced the arrival of their son, Beau James Whitfield, in August 2022.

“We loved you before we knew you,” the doting mom captioned a photo of her newborn. “Even when there was just a hope for you, we loved you.”

One month after the birth of their first child, Shea and Terry took to Instagram to share an update on Beau’s health.

“Five days into our parenting experience, we received the news that no parent wants to hear: Beau was born with a rare form of cancer,” she captioned a family photo in September 2022. “Langerhans cell histiocytosis (LCH) is a rare form of cancer that impacts 300 to 400 children per year, and our rainbow baby was officially in that exclusive group. We have been blessed with terrific health care support, and our village has provided the prayer and positive energy needed for Beau to thrive, despite his diagnosis.”

After revealing Beau’s diagnosis, the Whitfield family received an outpouring of support from their family, friends and HGTV costars.

“I have no words other than I am so deeply sorry,” Jenny Marrs commented on the post. “Praying for healing for your precious Beau. You are loved!!”

Since sharing the news, Shea has continued to post photos of her little one on Instagram and has also been filming Bargain Block with Keith and Evan.