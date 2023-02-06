Renovating properties on HGTV’s Home Town takes a talented team of people! Erin and Ben Napier have introduced viewers to several of their friends and team members who help their projects come to life. Randy Sherrell is a woodworker whose contributions to the program did not go unnoticed. Keep scrolling for details on what happened to him and why he left the show.

What Happened to Randy Sherrell on ‘Home Town’?

Randy has been featured on both Home Town and the spinoff Home Town: Ben’s Workshop. Initially, the craftsman did not envision himself becoming a part of the hit series.

“In the beginning, I told Ben that I didn’t want to be on TV,” he recalled on the Laurel Mercantile Co. blog in August 2021. “Long story short, I’ve become a character on the show.”

Courtesy of Randy Sherrell/Instagram

He began his career working on granite countertops before Ben took him under his wing and helped him improve his woodworking skills. Randy assisted the team in building custom furniture pieces that helped make each house feel like a home. One of his favorite parts of the job was working alongside his longtime pal.

“The best part about working with Ben is that we take traditional and ordinary pieces and make them unique in some way,” the builder said. “Each person that gets a piece out of our shop is going to walk away with something that will last and was made with intentionality.”

Why Did Randy Sherrell Leave ‘Home Town’?

Woodworking isn’t Randy’s only talent. The Mississippi-based artisan is also a talented photographer. He’s been the man behind the camera for a number of Erin and Ben’s photo shoots and snapped pictures of the Scotsman Co. team. In April 2022, the TV personality shared several photos from the Home Town set on Instagram with an important announcement about his future on the show.

“​This is the most rewarding and humbling job I’ve ever had! In the past 3 years, working with @laurelmercantile has taught me more than I could ever forget,” he penned. “It has been an absolute pleasure to work with a group of like-minded people who want to see not only a town, but people grow. These people have given me an opportunity to pursue a true passion of mine. I started a photography business several years ago, now it will be my full-time project.”

After waving goodbye to Home Town, Randy has been keeping busy working as the director of customer service for the denim brand Blue Delta Jean Co. which has been worn by both Erin and Ben. The photographer is also a doting dad of two children, Ellie and Leo, whom he shares with his wife, Kerrie Sherrell.