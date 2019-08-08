It’s been nearly four months since Wendy Williams filed for divorce from longtime husband Kevin Hunter, and it seems as though the beloved TV personality is already moving on. While paying a visit to SiriusXM’s Sway in the Morning, Wendy opened up about her tumultuous marriage and seemingly referenced her ex’s alleged affair.

In her typical fashion, the 55-year-old beauty admitted to host Sway Calloway she has no ill will while simultaneously passing some shade. “I still love him and I wish him the best in his new life with his new family,” she dished during her appearance on Tuesday, August 6.

“I want a divorce, like, yesterday. I want a divorce, like, two months ago, three months ago, whenever I found out, four months ago,” The Wendy Williams Show host revealed. “I want a divorce and I want to be friends with Kevin. And not because we have a son, but because that was real love. I still love him, just not in that way. You’re either in or you’re out with me.”

Wendy also addressed the speculation that her ex-husband would be welcomed back to the show as her business manager. It seems as though that is not the case. “The only business that he can manage right now is to sign some divorce papers,” the Wendy’s Got the Heat author fired. “I have a manager.”

As Closer Weekly previously reported, Wendy filed for divorce in April after 21 years of marriage with her television producer ex. At the time, it was revealed that the Dancing with the Stars alum had hired a private investigator last year and discovered that Kevin had an alleged mistress who was pregnant.

Nowadays, Wendy is enjoying putting herself “back in the streets” and enjoying her single life. “Put it this way: After dating for a moment, I have realized that I am not a girlfriend, I am a wife,” she said on the morning show. “I like that … It’s not ‘cause you need a man, it’s ‘cause you want one. I like that comfort.”

Following her marriage heartbreak, Wendy said that she’s going to be a bit more guarded when it comes to putting herself out. “Love this time around has a few rules that I will implement. You’re not going to see me in the bathroom,” she said. “You’re not going to smell my poop. I don’t care if I do a number one or number two. I don’t want to take a shower with you. When I go in the bathroom, that’s my time.”

You go, girl!