It’s time to leave all that in the past. Wendy Williams has made the decision to move on from the New Jersey home she lived in with her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter — before she asked for a divorce — by putting it on the market.

The 55-year-old has listed her 5,700-square-foot home — and it is quite the property. It has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, a home office and a gourmet kitchen. But that’s not all! It also holds a wood-burning fireplace, a sports court, a master suite, a Jacuzzi tub, and even a koi pond — because everyone needs one of those. The house went up on the market on Thursday, August 1, with an asking price of $1.8 million.

On April 10, 2019, after more than 21 years of marriage, the Hollywood pair split, as papers were quickly served the following day. “Thank you to everyone for respecting the family’s privacy during this time. Kevin is supportive of Wendy and they are working through this process together,” a personal representative for the talk show host said at the time. “No additional comment will be provided at this time.” The production company behind The Wendy Williams Show also responded to sad news.

“Wendy and her family have been a part of Debmar-Mercury for over 10 years. We respect their privacy regarding personal matters. As always, we remain committed to bringing an entertaining and topical show to our viewers,” the statement to Closer Weekly read.

The TV personality has had quite the up and down year — back in March she revealed that she was living in a sober house to get her past addiction struggles under control. “You know I’ve had a struggle with cocaine in my past. I never went to a place to get the treatment. I don’t know how, except God was sitting on my shoulder,” Wendy said at the time. “I want you to know more of the story. So, this is my autobiographical story and I’m living it.”

It certainly seems like Wendy is taking the steps needed to move on and improve all in her life. We certainly wish her nothing but the best!