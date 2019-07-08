Oh no! 2019 just doesn’t seem to be Wendy Williams‘ year. In March, Wendy revealed she’s been living at a “sober house” for an alcohol and prescription drugs addiction, and in April, Closer Weekly learned that the talk show host had filed for divorce from her husband of more than 21 years, Kevin Hunter. Now during a recent episode of her talk show, Wendy revealed she’s been diagnosed with Lymphoedema.

“It’s not going to kill me,” she told the audience about her condition that causes swelling in the body. “I’ve got it under control.”

Wendy admitted that having Lymphoedema has caused her ankles to look puffy in photographs, but thanks to a machine that she uses, she’s able to keep her condition under control. “If [the swelling] in my feet never goes all the way down, at least I have this machine,” she said. “I sit for 45 minutes a day. It’s the best party entertainer ever. Everybody [that] comes over wants to do it.”

In March, Wendy made her return to The Wendy Williams Show after she had to take some extra time off to deal with her hyperthyroidism and Graves’ disease.

“Over the past few days, Wendy has experienced complications regarding her Graves’ Disease that will require treatment,” her staff members said in a statement at the time. “Wendy will be under the strict supervision of her physicians and, as part of her care, there will be significant time spent in the hospital. Despite her strong desire to return, she is taking a necessary, extended break from her show to focus on her personal and physical wellbeing. Wendy thanks everyone in advance for their well-wishes and for respecting her and The Hunter Family’s privacy during this time.”

We hope you feel better, Wendy. Don’t let anything get you down!