With Christmas quickly approaching, Tori Spelling said she’s making sure her kids have all their Christmas lists ready for Santa. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum — who shares Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, 8, Finn, 7, and Beau, 2, with husband Dean McDermott — hilariously revealed what gadgets, gizmos and other toys her five children are asking for from St. Nick.

“What haven’t they asked for for Christmas?” the 46-year-old joked with Closer Weekly and other reporters while attending the Disney On Ice Holiday Skating Party to celebrate the arrival of Mickey’s Search Party. “Like, I used to think it was a lot when they would look at the TV and every commercial was like a toy and they would be like, ‘I want that,’ and you would be like, ‘Put it on your Christmas list, I don’t know.'”

Tori explained that Christmas has become a little bit more costly considering her children are getting older. “Now I’m in preteens and it’s going into a whole different realm,” she shared. “Now it’s like, ‘I want a laptop, I want an iPad, I want earpods,’ and I’m like, ‘Wow I hope Santa has a big budget!’” LOL!

However, her younger kids still ask for some unexpected items from Mr. Claus. “I have five kids, it starts to get kind of crazy,” she dished. “And then my daughter [Stella], I was reading her list and it was like, ‘…and eggnog,’ and I was like, ‘You know what, mom will get you eggnog,’ and she was like, ‘Maybe, I love it so much, if we only drink it once a year, maybe Santa can give me a lifetime supply,’” Tori continued. “And I’m like, ‘Maybe he can.’” Ha!

The BH092010 star — who is also the stepmom of husband Dean’s eldest child, 21-year-old Jack, from his relationship with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace — then gushed over a gift she recently gave herself.

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

“I just recently made a little crystal and like bundle, like a spiritual cleansing bundle that you can like place and bring in good energy, cleanse out the last year, go into the new year,” she explained. “So it has sage and healing crystals and now I sound like that person. I’m not that person, but it sounded good, it was beautiful and it was something I was able to craft myself. So I was all in.”

Considering Tori and Dean, 53, have their hands full juggling Hollywood careers and raising six kids, we bet the spiritual cleansing bundle will help them relax throughout the crazy holiday season.

We hope Tori and her family have the best Christmas ever!