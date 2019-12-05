Thanksgiving may be over, but Tori Spelling is still feeling extremely grateful. The beloved Beverly Hills, 90210 alum praised her 21-year-old stepson, Jack McDermott, for being such a good role model for her younger kids as she shared a super heartwarming tribute to Instagram on Wednesday, December 4.

“This guy … my bonus friend and love in life @thejackmonty,” the 52-year-old wrote alongside a selfie of the two of them. “He’s such a beautiful soul and an amazing big brother to all his siblings! He has 6. No easy feat being the oldest and setting a good example. Which he constantly does.”

In her post, Tori — who is the proud mom Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, 8, Finn, 7, and Beau, 2, and is also the stepmom of husband Dean McDermott‘s eldest child, Jack — shared a series of photos of their big family. In the snaps, Jack can be seen doting on the little bundles of joy as they enjoyed some quality time together.

“#JackyBoy I can only pray that all your brothers and sisters grow up to be as kind, driven, passionate, funny and loving as you,” Tori continued in the post. “You blow me away more and more as you get older. Your little brothers and sisters have nothing but pure love for you.”

The BH90210 star gushed that even though Jack — whom Dean, 53, shares with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace — has his hands full with “college classes, a full time job, and a social life,” she praised the hunk for “always” making time for his family. “Loved seeing you over the Thanksgiving holiday. Love you xoxo,” she concluded. So sweet!

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Fans of the Spelling It Like It Is author commended her for maintaining such a great relationship with her husband’s son. “I remember him when he was on your show and he was so young! I’m so happy you guys did form a happy relationship!” one fan wrote, while another echoed, “This is such a sweet post.” A third Instagram follower chimed in, writing, “This makes my heart happy.”

On Jack’s 21st birthday this past October, Tori penned the most beautiful tribute in honor of the special milestone. In her lengthy post, the Scary Movie 2 actress detailed her relationship with Dean’s mini-me and gushed over their incredible bond. “I’m so proud of the amazing human he is,” she wrote of Jack. “He is so smart, kind, funny, unique, sweet, confident, and driven. His scream, smile, and laugh are contagious and his style is fierce.”

Tori and Jack and stepmom and stepson goals!