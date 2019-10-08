The sweetest stepmom! Tori Spelling took to Instagram on Monday, October 7, to share the most heartwarming tribute in honor of stepson Jack McDermott‘s 21st birthday. The BH90210 star, 46, detailed her incredible relationship with husband Dean McDermott‘s son and gushed over their unexplainable bond.

“I’ve known this guy since he was almost 7. I loved when we met [because] he had no idea who I was,” she wrote on Instagram. “And, I don’t mean Tori Spelling, but the woman his dad was dating. He was going [through] so much and his mom and dad were trying their best to navigate a very difficult situation for a boy his age. Divorce.”

The Scary Movie 2 actress explained that when she first starting dating Dean in July 2005, her and Jack hit it off right away. “We bonded over dogs, his rabbit DIY school project, tag, hide and seek and video games,” she recalled. “He called me Teri. And I didn’t correct him [because] I loved that he had his own perception of me.”

At the time that she began dating the Slasher star, Tori had yet to become a mother. The blonde beauty reflected on having her first experiences of motherhood with Jack.

This little boy grew,” she continued of Dean’s son with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace. “And, I remember helping him with his homework and reading Charlottes Web, dressing up his hamsters in DIY Halloween costumes and playing Polly Pockets at the pool while other boys his age teased and we ignored them and laughed and played and had so much fun they eventually asked to join.”

The Spelling it Like it Is author — who is now the proud mom of Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, 7, Finn, also 7, and Beau, 2 — got super candid as she began talking about Jack as a teenager. Tori explained that for a while there were “years of awkwardness” between Dean’s son and their blended family.

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum confessed that their relationship felt completely broken until Jack decided to come out as gay. “I was so proud of his confidence. He was who he was and he was proud of it. And, then we bonded again,” she gushed. “We found each other on a new level with a whole new respect for each other.”

Tori concluded her sweet shout-out with a loving message for the birthday boy. “I’m so proud of the amazing human he is,” she said of Jack. “He is so smart, kind, funny, unique, sweet, confident, and driven. His scream, smile, and laugh are contagious and his style is fierce.”

She continued, “He makes no apologies for who he is. And who he uniquely is … is Jack Montgomery McDermott. Someone who is an inspiration. Someone who has overcome many challenges thru out his young life and comes out on top no matter what,” she added. “You are a fighter and a beautiful human @thejackmonty.”

We hope Jack had the best 21st birthday ever!